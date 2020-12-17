Police ready to enforce Covid-19 regulations at Durban beaches

The Durban metro police are ready to ensure that curfew and other regulations are adhered to around the city.

Parboo Sewpersad, metro police spokesperson, said there would be a full deployment of police officers working in tandem with urban improvement precincts ambassadors and private security guards.

“We have planned roving roadblocks, visible precinct patrols and various check blocks. There will be an inner and outer cordon before you get to the beach,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Durban beaches would be closed on festive season public holidays and the first three days of the new year.

In between those days, the beaches would be open from 9am to 6pm, said Sewpersad.

“However, restaurants [along the promenade] will be open and the trading will continue, it’s just that you won’t be able to go to the beach or walk on the promenade because we cannot police people on the promenade and ensure they don’t go into the beach,” said Sewpersad.

“However, from the western side of the beach they can access the restaurants [up until 10pm].”

Sewpersad said there would also be a limit on the number of people allowed on to beaches.

He further said that people contravening Covid-19 regulations would be arrested and charged accordingly.

Tariq Sewpersad, a surfer who lives around North Beach, told Berea Mail that he supported and understood the government regulations to restrict people on beaches.

“We have got to do what we can do. Unfortunately lives are more important at this time,” he said.

“I surf every morning, evening, everyday. This time of the year is the busiest time and I do agree with the protocols that have been put in place otherwise the beach itself will become a super spreader.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Police Minister, General Bheki Cele defended shutting down filming production shooting in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

On Wednesday, Cele and police officials conducted an inspection on beaches in Cape Town in an effort to ensure that regulations were being followed.

The minister and his entourage visited Camps Bay, Strand, Clifton, Monwabisi, Big Bay, Strandfontein, Macassar, Mnandi and other beaches in and around the city.

