Gauteng ‘officially’ in grip of Covid-19 second wave

While Gauteng remains in the number one spot, with the highest number of Covid-19 cases countrywide, the province is now also officially in the the grip of a second wave of infections according to South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium’s (SACMC) latest report.

The province is now considered a high risk area, after it was confirmed as one of key drivers of the Covid-19 second wave, alongside the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

During his address to the nation on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the most new infections were occurring in the age group of 15 to 19 years across the key driving provinces.

Ramaphosa revealed recent Rage matric parties contributed a large number of infections, with at least 1 000 youngster from Gauteng testing positive, after having attended these events.

Meanwhile, launching the Epidemic Explorer dashboard – which will analyse resurgence risk, presenting metrics to prepare for future outbreaks, and monitoring hospital admissions – on Thursday, the metrics indicated the size of the case load in an area as it was measured per 100,000 population.

This could be used to compare the size of the epidemic between areas.

The data shows that hospital admissions were steadily on the rise in Gauteng compared to the previous months.

The metrics indicate that the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and the West Rand where at high of the resurgence in the province.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 866 127 with 5 163 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

175 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 93 from Eastern Cape, 16 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, 20 from Northern Cape and 32 from Western Cape.

“Of the 107 deaths reported today, 4 occurred in the past 24 hours: 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal and 1 from Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 23 451 . Recoveries now stand at 762 746 .

A cumulative total of 5 884 227 tests have been completed with 25 049 new tests conducted since the last report.

