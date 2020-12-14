Covid-19 14.12.2020 07:14 pm

There is no space for patients, say Durban’s struggling paramedics

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. Nurses set up the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020, in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney

A private paramedic service in Durban says it is finding the second wave “excessively difficult” as Covid-19 spreads rapidly through the city.

“Paramedics in and around the Durban Central and surrounding areas are finding it excessively difficult with the second wave of Covid-19 that has hit in Durban Central.

“Multiple patients have fallen ill and with multiple ambulances being used to transport these sickly people. The biggest issue paramedics are finding is minimal space at facilities to accommodate patients,” advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said on Monday.

Jamieson said patients have now had to be taken to their personal doctors.

“At times, paramedics are going out assessing a patient, liaising with their doctor to assist because the facilities are in complete divert, both government and private facilities.”

He called on citizens and Durbanites to maintain mitigating measures.

Always wear a mask

“I recommend [that] all people stay safe and healthy and wear a mask at all times.”

His woes come as President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to address the nation on Monday at 8pm.

It will be Ramaphosa’s first “family meeting” since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa was in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

As South Africans charge into the festive period, Mkhize and health experts have warned that Covid-19 fatigue could hit the nation hard.

There have also been concerns that Durban beaches could be flooded with holiday makers, who come from all over the country to enjoy the beaches, a year-end tradition for decades.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said there were a high number of infections in public health facilities.

She cautioned the public and medical workers to take precautions as a second wave spreads through the province.

