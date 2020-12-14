Covid-19 14.12.2020 02:14 pm

eThekwini consistently records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases

Citizen reporter
eThekwini consistently records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu speaking outside the Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal department of health, Facebook.

Four Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the province on Sunday.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of health says the eThekwini Municipality consistently records the highest number of new Covid-19 cases daily.

KZN recorded 2005 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, making it the fourth-highest province in terms of infection numbers.

A total of 20,478, 381 people were screened while 375,112 tests were conducted.

The provincial department of health said the province contributed 16% to the national statistics in the number of cases.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Four Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the province on Sunday.

“KwaZulu-Natal province also ranks the fourth highest countrywide in terms of fatalities, contributing 15% [nationally 3 462 deaths have been recorded] of the deaths. A total of 120 [3%] home deaths.

“Within the province, eThekwini Metro Municipality consistently records the highest number of new cases daily and contributed more than 60% of the total laboratory-confirmed cases provincially for 13 December 2020.”

#ToDate

TOTAL SCREENED: 20,478, 381
TESTS CONDUCTED: 375,112

Highlights #SpreadFactsNotFear

Yesterday on 13…

Posted by KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health on Monday, December 14, 2020

 

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition