eThekwini consistently records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of health says the eThekwini Municipality consistently records the highest number of new Covid-19 cases daily.

KZN recorded 2005 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, making it the fourth-highest province in terms of infection numbers.

A total of 20,478, 381 people were screened while 375,112 tests were conducted.

The provincial department of health said the province contributed 16% to the national statistics in the number of cases.

Four Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the province on Sunday.

“KwaZulu-Natal province also ranks the fourth highest countrywide in terms of fatalities, contributing 15% [nationally 3 462 deaths have been recorded] of the deaths. A total of 120 [3%] home deaths.

“Within the province, eThekwini Metro Municipality consistently records the highest number of new cases daily and contributed more than 60% of the total laboratory-confirmed cases provincially for 13 December 2020.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

