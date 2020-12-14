WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphsoa will be addressing the nation on Monday evening at 8pm in the wake of the announcement that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country.

The number of confirmed infections in the country has been increasing in exponential leaps in the last week and as of Sunday, South Africa had recorded a total of 860,964 positive cases of coronavirus, with 7,999 cases identified since the last report.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane had already notified the national government of a decision to close beaches and parks during the festive season, and neighbouring province KwaZulu-Natal recently made a similar request.

Four provinces were driving the surge in infections, namely the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. This was being linked to super-spreader events.

Ramaphosa is due to map the way forward for the country as a whole with the holiday period around the corner.

“The address follows meetings yesterday, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Watch the president’s address below, courtesy of the SABC:

