Covid-19 14.12.2020 07:52 am

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

AFP
Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 5, 2019 Prime Minister of Eswatini Mandulo Ambrose Dlamini smiling at a plenary session of African Leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa meeting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. - Dlamini died on December 13, 2020 after being hospitalised with Covid-19. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Dlamini had announced in mid-November that he had tested positive for coronavirus but said that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

The prime minister of Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, died in a South African hospital on Sunday after contracting coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Ambrose Dlamini, 52, had been hospitalised in South Africa in early December, two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said.

The prime minister “passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa,” he added, without detailing the cause of Dlamini’s death.

Dlamini had announced in mid-November that he had tested positive for coronavirus but said that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

Dlamini, a businessman but political novice, was named prime minister in October 2018.

The head of government’s role is limited in Eswatini where the current king, in power since 1986, names all ministers and controls parliament.

Formerly known as Swaziland, the kingdom of Eswatini has reported over 6,700 coronavirus cases and 127 deaths among its population of 1.2 million people.

A South Africa-based civil society group, the Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN), had accused the government of giving the prime minister special treatment by moving him to a country with better healthcare.

More than 39 percent of the tiny landlocked country’s population lived below the poverty line in 2016 and 2017, according to the World Bank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody 14.12.2020
Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert 14.12.2020
Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts 14.12.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition