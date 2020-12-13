Covid-19 13.12.2020 08:26 am

More than 900 Gauteng-based matriculants test positive for Covid-19 after Rage event

Citizen reporter
Matric Rage events such as in Ballito have been dubbed superspreader events, and have significantly contributed to the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Facebook/Ballito Rage

The department reported 99 ‘uncooperative’ learners, and said that 173 of them had either supplied the wrong contact information, or were not answering their phones. 

The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Saturday it had made “significant progress” in tracing the majority of pupils from the province who took part on the recent matric Rage event in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The department said it found 1 322 Gauteng-based pupils attended the event, 1 050 of which have been tested. Of these pupils, 984 tested positive for Covid-19. 

Contact tracing revealed the students had 340 contacts, 32 of which also tested positive. 

ALSO READ: (Out)Rage: A party so good it could just kill Grandma

However, not all testing was smooth sailing. 

“We call on those who went to the Rage event to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing as a matter of urgency. Those that test positive will need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days.

“Family contacts of those that test positive must also go for testing and must go into quarantine,” the department urged. 

The second Covid-19 wave was confirmed this week by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, which was blamed primarily on superspreader events such as matric Rage. 

Mkhize pointed out that the age group showed a deviance from the norm, with the prime group now being between 15 and 19 years of age. 

Young people are generally less severely affected by the virus. But, even when asymptomatic, they are still carriers of Covid-19.

And as people tend to gather during the festive season, potentially vulnerable members of society, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities, could be exposed, especially if superspreader events continue to take place.

Citizens are reminded to avoid the three Cs – closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

