More than 7 000 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Picture for illustration. Assistant Nurses Agnes Lencwe (37) and Kgomotso Mlanyede (30) stand for a portrait outside the COVID-19 ward in the Taung Hospital in Taung, the North West Province, South Africa, on September 4, 2020. Currently they are looking after four patients, a number they are trying to keep low as the hospital has only one ventilator. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Gulshan Khan

154 new deaths have also been recorded, and recoveries currently stand at 760 118. 

The Department of Health on Saturday night recorded 7 882 new Covid-19 cases since its last report. 

This brings the total case load to 852 965. 

154 new deaths have also been recorded, 97 in the Eastern Cape, five in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 31 in the Western Cape. 

This brings the total deaths to 23 106. 

Gauteng is still responsible for the bulk of infections, making up 28.6% of the total. The Western Cape has contributed 17.8%, and the Eastern Cape 17.2%.

Recoveries currently stand at 760 118. 

The Western Cape government released a harrowing statistical breakdown of the case and death surges in its metros on Saturday afternoon. 

In the last seven days, the Cape Metro has recorded a 67% case surge, and a 108% increase in deaths. 

The Overberg District has seen an increase of 113% in recorded cases, and a 450% increase in deaths. 

The Garden Route municipality, which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, has seen a 17% increase in cases, and a 48% increase in deaths. 

In the Central Karoo, cases have increased by 64% over the last seven days. 

Along the West Coast, a 33% case increase has been recorded. 

And in the Cape Winelands, Covid-19 cases have increased by 133%, with a 700% increase in deaths when compared to last week. 

