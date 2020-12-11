Liquor body pulls support for festive season events amid Covid-19 resurgence

The South African alcohol industry says it will withdraw support for festive season events in an effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The industry said it supported government’s measures to reduce the spike in Covid-19 infections.

“During the festive season, the sector has, therefore, decided to withdraw support for or associating its brands with naming rights for major entertainment events for which an events licence is required.

“Further, its members will not become involved in or associate themselves with activities that have the potential of attracting crowds that exceed the regulation restricting capacity of 50% of the outlet,” the industry said in a statement.

The industry called on consumers, customers, event organisers and all interested parties to avoid gatherings that did not conform to the required and necessary Covid-19 regulations, which include wearing masks, sanitising and social distancing.

“On-trade partners must conduct temperature checks on patrons’ arrival and ensure they are registered.

Chairperson of the SA Liquor Brand Owners’ Association (SALBA), Sibani Mngadi, urged everyone to download government’s Covid Alert SA app.

“Remember user privacy and security is at the core of the design for this app. We also urge the public to make use of the hotline to report any violation of the regulations: Consumer Goods Council hotline: on 0800 014 856.

“The summer season is a time for social gatherings, celebrations and attending events, which can be ‘super-spreader’ events and carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus. As a nation, we simply cannot afford this. Let’s work together to limit the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption and ensure a safe and responsible environment for all,” Mngadi said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

