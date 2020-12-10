Cele urges cops to arrest taxi drivers ferrying mask-less passengers

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged police to arrest taxi drivers who are pulled over during festive season roadblocks, if it is found that a passenger in their vehicle was not wearing a mask.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele addressed the members of @SAPoliceService who will be out in their numbers this festive season as part of the #SaferFestiveSeason operations in the WC. Cele says police must create hope in all corners of the country. pic.twitter.com/XIZjs8vXCj — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 10, 2020

On Thursday, during the #SaferFestiveSeason launch in the Western Cape, Cele said in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday, it was important that communities continue to comply with preventative measures, which include wearing a mask.

The minister said he would engage with the taxi industry to remind them that it remained their responsibility to ensure that passengers wore masks, and further urged the police to arrest taxi drivers transporting passengers who did not comply.

During the festive season, police would also focus on enforcing Covid-19 preventative measures, which include the wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitising, Cele said.

The minister added that in most cases people did not wear their masks but had them in their pockets.

[WEAR YOUR MASK‼️] #saferFestiveSeason operations continue in the WC, this time in Du Noon, where the Police Minister is conducting a walk about. He says while @SAPoliceService are here to maintain law and order, they will also ensure compliance of #LockdownLevelOne Regulations pic.twitter.com/1Kkl6gtfTe — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, murder and gender-based violence remain “stubborn” crimes plaguing the Western Cape in areas such as Khayelitsha, Emfuleni, Nyanga and Delft, Cele said.

“Those places remain the places of murder, those places remain the places of rape and the abuse of women,” the minister added.

Cele said police visibility would be increased, especially in areas where young women walked in fear, saying that this would be changed and these areas would be made safer for them and children.

The minister said murder and the abuse of women, as well as house break-ins, were on the increase.

#DayONE of #SaferFestiveSeason Inspection tour kicks off in the Western Cape Province. These are the men and women of the @SAPoliceService who will be prevent combat &investigate crime this festive season. They have been ordered to be AVAILABLE to communities at whatever hour. pic.twitter.com/yRQf01tdKs — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 10, 2020

