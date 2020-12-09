ANC chief whip in Buffalo City mourns passing of deputy mayor

The chief whip of the ANC in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, Mawethu Marata says the passing of deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana is devastating and comes as a shock.

Matana died on Wednesday morning from Covid-19 complications after she was admitted to hospital.

Marata said Matana’s death came unexpectedly as there were hopes that she would recover.

Marhapa said the deputy mayor’s death had dealt the city a major blow as she was “one of the strongest women” and also a powerful member of the party’s provincial executive council (PEC).

“To lose somebody like her is very devastating,” Marata said.

Marata said the fact that Matana started out at the municipality in 2011 without a matric certificate but was now doing her honours showed the type of character the deputy mayor was, a person who was willing to learn and improve herself.

Marata said when her ability as a member of the ANC’s regional executive committee (REC) was recognised, a decision was taken to deploy Matana to the PEC where she did here work with distinction.

Marata added that Matana had made an enormous contribution in council and even when she had no formal education, had proven beyond reasonable doubt that she was of value to the city.

