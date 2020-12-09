Government does not intend to close down the economy, says Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the government does not intend to close down the economy to curb the spread of Covid-19 but wants to reduce the rate of contamination and infection.

Mkhize was on Wednesday visiting the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, to assess its response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Mkhize was given an updates on the district’s recommendations to contain Covid-19 and hotspots in the province.

The minister cautioned against reckless behaviour that could increase the spread of Covid-19.

Mkhize said the Department of Health and the municipality should increase antigen testing which produces results within 30 minutes and helps in the early detection of positive cases and the identification of hotspots.

The minister said hotspots would be published so that all could be aware of the focus areas.

There was a need to protect people with comorbidities, Mkhize said, adding that hypertension and diabetes were the “main issues”.

Mkhize said it was a relief that people living with HIV did not feature much in Covid-19 deaths, a matter yet to be researched to determine the reason why.

He said contact tracing was key and that to break the cycle of infection it was necessary to isolate or quarantine those infected with Covid-19. Citizens were urged to make use of the Covid-19 tracing app.

Mkhize said work would be done with various industries, including the agricultural sector as it was harvesting time in the province, to reduce the rate of contamination.

Consequences of the rage party that took place in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend resulting in 92 positive cases, with 17 of those having had travelled back to Gauteng, would be felt in due course, the minister said.

Mkhize urged the parents of the pupils who attended the rage party to go test for Covid-19 and further said it was not fair on the parents to be placed at such a risk because some of them could be living with comorbidities.

The minister said it was important to find a balance between not closing down the economy and people enjoying the festive season, which could pose challenges when people returned to their normal routine in the first week of January 2021.

“Enjoy yourself, yes but let’s enjoy with restraint.”

