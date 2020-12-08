Gauteng matrics’ families also exposed to Covid-19 after Rage event

The Gauteng department of health says it has prioritised the contact tracing of all the students from the province who recently attended the Matric Rage 2020 event hosted in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

“[The department] can confirm that over 1300 students coming from the Gauteng province took part in the much-publicised super-spreader Rage event which resulted in a number of participants testing positive for Covid-19,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We reiterate the call made by the national Ministry of Health that all who went to the Rage events need to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing as a matter of urgency,” the department stated, adding that those that tested positive would need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days.

ALSO WATCH: How the matric rage parties turned into super-spreader events

“It must be pointed out that family contacts of those that test positive must also go for testing and must go into quarantine,” the department added.

The department echoed the national Department of Health’s warnings that large social gatherings such as weddings, year-end functions, funerals and religious activities, as well as places such as shopping malls and restaurants, including establishments that disregard lockdown regulations, could become super-spreaders of the coronavirus.

Health authorities have called on members of the public to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions by maintaining safe physical distances, wearing of masks and hand washing regularly.

