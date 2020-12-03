Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open

Even before President Cyril Ramaphosa could address the nation on new Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the wake of a worrying increase in cases in certain areas, a number of regulations have been amended.

One of the first amendments published in the Government Gazette on Thursday was that the validity of all driving licences that expired between 26 March and 31 December this year, have been extended until 31 August 2021.

“All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 December 2020 are deemed to be valid and their validity periods are extended for a further grace period ending on 31 August 2021,” Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula declared in the amendment.

The amendment is valid from the date of publication in the Gazette, which is Thursday, 3 December 2020.

Learners licenses driving license cards, temporary driving license card and professional driving permits that expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 Dec 2020 are deemed valid for period ending 31 Aug 2021. You can call me Santa Mbaks, your Christmas just got merrier pic.twitter.com/Tz8CrUJ4WB — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 3, 2020

Another major change in terms of travel before the festive season, is that all domestic airports have been opened for domestic flights.

Government also clarified that quarantine or self-isolation for international travellers is at the travellers’ own cost.

Here is the list of domestic airports that have been opened for domestic flights, as gazetted on 3 December 2020:

(a) Bram Fischer International Airport;

(b) Cape Town International Airport;

(c) East London;

(d) George Airport;

(e) Hoedspruit Airport;

(f) Kimberly Airport;

(g) King Shaka International Airport;

(h) Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport;

(i) Lanseria International Airport;

(j) Margate Airport;

(k) Mthatha Airport;

(I) OR Tambo International Airport;

(m) Phalaborwa Airport;

(n) Pietermaritzburg Airport;

(o) Pilanesburg Airport;

(p) Plettenberg Bay Airport;

(q) Polokwane Airport;

(r) Port Elizabeth International Airport;

(s) Richards Bay Airport;

(t) Sishen Airport;

(u) Skukuza Airport; and

(v) Upington International Airport.

This is a developing story which will be updated as soon as fresh information is received.

