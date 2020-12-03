Winde to ask Cyril for ‘consequences’ for people not wearing masks

While Western Cape Premier Alan Winde believes Level 1 lockdown provisions are sufficient, he will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider what the “consequences” should be for people who do not wear a mask.

“Up until now we don’t have a proper consequence for not adhering to the rules,” Winde said.

He warned that businesses, including the taxi and public transport industry, also need to be compliant with all regulations, not only to keep Covid-19 under control but to keep their businesses open.

The country is bracing itself for the possibility of revised lockdown restrictions to prevent an increase in cases just as the festive season approaches.

The Presidential Coordinating Council met on Wednesday to discuss recommendations by the National Coronavirus Command Council, which reportedly include a tighter 10pm to 4am curfew and the reintroduction of restricted alcohol sales.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit the Garden Route on Friday as the region copes with a resurgence, along with the Eastern Cape and Cape Town.

‘You can still go on holiday, but play your part’

Winde said people could still go ahead with their holidays but it would not be a holiday “to congest”. He said visitors needed to be “part of the solution” and should “play their part”.

The focus will be on protecting the health system, maintaining mask wearing, hand sanitising and social distancing guidelines, as well as compliance monitoring.

Law enforcement would be stepped up, with liquor inspectors visiting establishments to check compliance and bib-wearing compliance monitors placed in hotspots. He asked people not to hold large gatherings over the festive period and said health certificates will be required for any public gatherings.

He also urged people to fill in health registers accurately because these are vital for backward contact tracing.

A study of a recent super-spreader event in the southern suburbs of Cape Town found that people signed themselves in as musicians Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and cyclist Nicholas Dlamini.

Public Health specialist Professor Mary-Ann Davies said further studies on how the coronavirus is spread show it is more likely to be contracted indoors than outdoors, and there is a higher likelihood in a large gathering of somebody having the virus.

She has advocated isolating at the slightest “niggle” and finishing the isolation and quarantine period.

Further advice includes lowering the volume of music at gatherings to prevent a situation in which people have to raise their voices, spreading droplets in the process.

