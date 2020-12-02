Daily Covid-19 update: KZN bans large December gatherings as cases surge by over 4,000

The Provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has banned large gathering during the December period.

This came on the same day that the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize announced the daily increase in Covid-19 cases exceeded 4,000.

“As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 796 472 with 4 173 new cases identified since the last report,” said Mkhize on Wednesday evening in his latest update on the Coronavirus pandemic.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 December.

On Wednesday speculation was mounting as to what measures government will put in place to manage the increasing Covid-19 numbers.

While Gauteng’s premier, David Makhura said the country’s economic hub does not need higher lockdown levels or restrictions, analysts anticipate that the Western and Eastern Cape could see so-called “firebreak” lockdowns aimed at bringing the pandemic back to manageable levels ahead of the festive season. .

Following a meeting of the KZN provincial executive, the province released a statement on Wednesday saying: “The Executive Council on advice by medical and scientific practitioners resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province owing to the threat and risks imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It went on to say visitors to the province are still welcome, but need to limit themselves to small gatherings and activities that do not compromise the national disaster management regulations.

“KZN is edging closer towards the Covid-19 second wave cliff, according to the latest figures,” they said.

“The government understand the social and economic impact of not hosting major events at popular locations in the province during the festive season, however, it is the view of the government that lives of our citizens matter and need to be protected.”

