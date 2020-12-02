Is the Western Cape heading for a Covid-19 ‘firebreak’ lockdown?

Ahead of the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting on Wednesday, one of the measures put forward by Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, to halt the spread of Covid-19 is better management of localised interventions.

This has fuelled speculation about whether government will consider a so-called “firebreak” to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

In the UK, Wales entered a firebreak lockdown towards the end of November in a bid to halt a surge in Covid-19 infections.

A firebreak in this context refers to an urgent, short-term intervention that could include increased curfew hours, restrictions on the movement of people, among other urgent measures.

Locally, a hotspot alert has already been issued for the Garden Route, where the George and Knysna districts have more cases than at any point during the pandemic.

Theo Venter, a political analyst with the North-West University, said the political leadership of the country simply could not afford to lock down tourist hotspots over the festive season and could therefore opt for a firebreak of a week, early in December.

“Most people are thinking towards Christmas and having a lockdown then will kill the tourism industry,” he says.

“I think they will do a selective lockdown now and the advantage is you can focus your resources. For example, you can have police at the entry and exit roads instead of all over the country doing nothing.”

According to Venter, a differentiated strategy should have been used for the lockdown from the onset.

“The Disaster Management Act allows for different areas to be at different lockdown levels, down to district level. From the beginning, we opted to put the whole country under lockdown and we should perhaps not opted for a different strategy from the beginning,” he said.

“In all probability, we will now see different districts under lockdown for a week or so.”

The State of National Disaster will probably be extended this festive season, despite Covid-19 testing data and the accuracy of the actual deaths and infections recorded in South Africa being questioned.

On Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) acknowledged that testing data had not been made public.

On Tuesday, Winde posted a statement on social media saying: “Provincial governments should be delegated more powers to implement interventions close to specific geographic hotspots so that we can get the best possible outcomes in those areas.”

Media Release: Statement on the WC’s position ahead of the Presidential Coordinating Council meeting. 1. The WC will argue against a lockdown being imposed on the province, and in favour of targeted, local interventions based on scientific evidence. https://t.co/eAX48fn0rB pic.twitter.com/0Jy7hAKvN8 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 1, 2020

