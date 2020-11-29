SA’s Covid-19 infections rise to 785 139, with total deaths now 21 439 – Mkhize

Covid-19 cases continued to escalate in SA as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 3 198 new infections on Saturday evening.

“As of today, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 785 139, with 3 198 new cases identified since the last report,” he said.

Mkhize said 61 more deaths were also reported.

“Regrettably, we report 61 more Covid-19 related deaths, including 26 in Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in Limpopo and 15 in the Western Cape, [bringing] the total deaths to 21 439.”

He extended condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the healthcare workers who treated the patients.

