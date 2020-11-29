Covid-19 29.11.2020 08:40 am

SA’s Covid-19 infections rise to 785 139, with total deaths now 21 439 – Mkhize

News24Wire
SA’s Covid-19 infections rise to 785 139, with total deaths now 21 439 – Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

Mkhize says 61 more deaths were also reported.

Covid-19 cases continued to escalate in SA as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 3 198 new infections on Saturday evening.

“As of today, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 785 139, with 3 198 new cases identified since the last report,” he said.

Mkhize said 61 more deaths were also reported.

“Regrettably, we report 61 more Covid-19 related deaths, including 26 in Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in Limpopo and 15 in the Western Cape, [bringing] the total deaths to 21 439.”

He extended condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the healthcare workers who treated the patients.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition