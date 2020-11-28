Covid-19 28.11.2020 07:10 pm

‘South Africa is grateful’ – Mkhize pays homage to font-line health workers

Citizen reporter
The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, has paid homage to front-line medical workers, saying humanity as a whole appreciates their sacrifice.

South Africa is marking 5 days of mourning for those who lost their lives to Covid-19, and Mkhize was addressing the KZNDHC Healthcare Institute 24th Annual conference & Expo o Saturday.

At the event, he received an award in recognition of outstanding services in healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the health care workers, our unsung heroes. Thank you,” he said.

He dedicated his acceptance speech to health workers, saying: “We say thank you for your dedication. You have continued throughout this pandemic. We see you, your hard work – it has not been left unnoticed. South Africa is grateful to you.”

The Minister said 36 000 health care workers in the country tested positive for the Coronavirus, but the sector soldiered on.

“The difference that has made those survive, is the resilience of health systems and especially the health workers throughout the globe.”

