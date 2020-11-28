Western Cape MEC tests positive for Covid-19, says province is ‘experiencing a resurgence’

“I have tested positively for Covid-19 and have immediately begun self-isolating. Members of my staff have also begun self-quarantining. I have previously self-quarantined as a precaution as I know that this is the surest way to stop the spread,” he said in a series of three tweets.

Fritz said he would continue to work, despite testing positive.

“Where it is possible, I am ensuring that all of my meetings are held virtually. Where it is not possible, I will continue to focus on my recovery safely at home.”

He cautioned residents that there was a resurgence of Covid-19.

“I wish to remind residents that, as a province, we are experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and that more than ever we must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks correctly and maintain a safe social distance.”

Earlier this week, News24 reported that Premier Alan Winde had confirmed an established Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape.

According to the province’s Covid-19 dashboard, 993 new cases were reported in 24 hours earlier in the week. The province saw new cases increase by 52.1% over the last week alone.

1. I have tested positively for Covid-19 and have immediately begun self-isolating. Members of my staff have also begun self-quarantining. I have previously self-quarantined as a precaution as I know that this is the surest way to stop the spread. — MEC Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_DA) November 27, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.