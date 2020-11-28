Covid-19 28.11.2020 06:43 pm

Western Cape MEC tests positive for Covid-19, says province is ‘experiencing a resurgence’

News24 Wire
Western Cape MEC tests positive for Covid-19, says province is ‘experiencing a resurgence’

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: ANA

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has tested positive for Covid-19, he said on Friday.

“I have tested positively for Covid-19 and have immediately begun self-isolating. Members of my staff have also begun self-quarantining. I have previously self-quarantined as a precaution as I know that this is the surest way to stop the spread,” he said in a series of three tweets.

Fritz said he would continue to work, despite testing positive.

“Where it is possible, I am ensuring that all of my meetings are held virtually. Where it is not possible, I will continue to focus on my recovery safely at home.”

He cautioned residents that there was a resurgence of Covid-19.

“I wish to remind residents that, as a province, we are experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and that more than ever we must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks correctly and maintain a safe social distance.”

Earlier this week, News24 reported that Premier Alan Winde had confirmed an established Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape.

According to the province’s Covid-19 dashboard, 993 new cases were reported in 24 hours earlier in the week. The province saw new cases increase by 52.1% over the last week alone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition