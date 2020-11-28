Covid-19 update: 3370 new cases identified

As of Friday, 781 941 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Africa, with 3 370 new cases identified.

The national department of health said 89 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded as of Friday, with 55 recorded in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, three in Gauteng, five in KwaZulu-Natal and seven in the Western Cape.

“This brings the total to 21 378 deaths. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 November. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6FQhxVQWco — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 27, 2020

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

