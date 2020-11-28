Covid-19 28.11.2020 09:14 am

Covid-19 update: 3370 new cases identified

Citizen reporter
MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The national department of health says 89 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded as of Friday.

As of Friday, 781 941 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Africa, with 3 370 new cases identified.

The national department of health said 89 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded as of Friday, with 55 recorded in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, three in Gauteng, five in KwaZulu-Natal and seven in the Western Cape.

“This brings the total to 21 378 deaths. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu 

