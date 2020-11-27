Gauteng Health anticipating second Covid-19 wave in January

The Gauteng health department is expecting a second wave of Covid-19 infections for the province in January 2021 as holiday-goers return from other provinces, according to acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Mamabolo was speaking at a memorial service, held at Tshwane district hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday, for health workers who died after contracting the virus

“The team of modellers that advises the provincial command council in Gauteng told us that we can anticipate a second wave to hit the province then.

“This as many people will leave the province during the holiday season and will come back in huge numbers in January. We will see a rise in infections,” he said.

Mamabolo cautioned the public that the province was not out of the woods yet regarding Covid-19 infections and heading into the holiday season, people should not let their guard down.

“We need to be reminded that the battle with Covid-19 is not yet over. We are still in the outbreak stage and not in the post-Covid-19 period yet. Here in Tshwane we still have hotspots and areas that are of great worry such as Atteridgeville, Sunnyside, Ga-Rankuwa and Mamelodi,” he said.

“Today we remember the many people who succumbed to Covid-19. In their memory, we must all continue to observe the interventions such as physical distancing, maintaining regular hand hygiene and wearing a mask.”

Mamabolo also urged motorists and taxi drivers to be careful on the roads this festive season.

“Should there be a high number of accidents in the province due to reckless driving, it would see a rise in trauma cases and put pressure on our health facilities.”

He said the health department faced a challenge of having tired workers who worked all year, but were still needed at hospitals during the holiday season, possibly to be followed by a peak in Covid-19 cases in January.

“Approval for more staff to be added needs to be looked at so they can assist in the work that lies ahead.”

Mamabolo said he was also worried over high alcohol use during the holiday season, which would discourage people from adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations and increase chances of infecting others or being infected.

“We are also appealing to the taxi industry to comply with Covid-19 and law enforcement regulations, refrain from taxi violence and to make sure they protect themselves and commuters against Covid-19,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

