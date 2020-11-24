Covid-19 24.11.2020 09:39 pm

ANC acting chief whip in NMB Ncediso Captain dies of Covid-19

News24 Wire
Ncediso Roosevelt Captain, who succumbed to Covid-19, 24 November 2020. Picture: Twitter / @HeraldPE

Captain, who, according to the party, was one of the last surviving leaders from the 1980s in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council, died on Tuesday.

ANC acting chief whip in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, Ncediso Roosevelt Captain, has died of Covid-19, the party in the Eastern Cape said on Tuesday.

ANC PEC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela confirmed that he died of Covid-19.

He joined the struggle in the early 1980s and also became a student activist in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and Young Christian Workers (YCW) where he received leadership training.

In a statement, the party said Captain joined the movement following the unbanning of political organisations and served in the ANC Youth League Old Eastern Cape Region as regional treasurer.

“Not only has Comrade Ncediso Captain distinguished himself as a disciplined cadre of the ANC, he served the Congress Movement with distinction in various capacities where he was deployed.

Elected

“Comrade Cappie was deployed as Ward 17 Councillor after the 2011 local government elections, and was elected again in the 2016 local government elections, a position he held until his recent appointment as Acting ANC Chief Whip in Nelson Mandela Bay Council,” the party said.

“At the time of his passing, Cde Captain was a member of the ANC Nelson Mandela Regional Task Team (RTT).”

Captain apparently put the interests of his political party and the people of the metro above anything else.

He was also described as someone who was always ready to roll up his sleeves and work for citizens.

“We have lost a humble and diligent public representative to whom the word and practice of ‘public service’ carried a significant meaning. We will always remember Comrade Ncediso Captain for his humanity, humour and his caring nature.”

The party extended condolences to his loved ones and colleagues.

