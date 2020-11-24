EC Health concerned as Covid-19 cases rise steadily

The Eastern Cape health department has expressed its concern over the steadily rising Covid-19 cases in the province.

Speaking on 702, Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu said the province had a number of medical staff testing positive for Covid-19, which was also a major concern.

“Especially in the Sarah Baartman district and Nelson Mandela Bay metro where it was a contained outbreak when it started, but the movement of people is what made Covid spread more.”

Zungu said the infection increases were worrying, however, the province had taken a multi-sectoral approach in managing the virus.

“People movement and people observing Covid-19 regulations are the main issues in the province. On a daily basis in Nelson Mandela Bay, we don’t see less that 500 cases and it has been like that for the past two weeks.”

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 2080 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the total number increasing to 769,759.

“We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 November. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6LNByxxdWz — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 23, 2020

The Eastern Cape’s active cases have jumped to 11,099, followed by Free State 7659 and the Western Cape 7731.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,305,343 with 14,377 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize added.

The World Health Organisation has reporting 58,425,681 global cases, including 1,385,218 deaths.

