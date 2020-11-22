Covid-19 update: 2,270 new cases bring SA’s total to 767,679

As of Sunday, South Africa has recorded a total of 767,679 positive cases of Covid-19, with 2,270 new cases identified since the last report.

58 more deaths have also been reported: 28 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free Sate, 8 from Gauteng, and 9 from Western Cape.

This brings the total to 20,903.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,381,915 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on sunday.

At least 58,165,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,053,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 9,021 new deaths and 580,396 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,503 new deaths, followed by Italy with 692 and Mexico with 550.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 255,905 deaths from 12,090,469 cases. At least 4,529,700 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 168,989 deaths from 6,052,786 cases, India with 133,227 deaths from 9,095,806 cases, Mexico with 101,373 deaths from 1,032,688 cases, and the United Kingdom with 54,626 deaths from 1,493,383 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 134 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 91, Argentina 82.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 86,431 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,481 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 433,865 deaths from 12,431,882 cases, Europe 369,144 deaths from 16,253,491 infections, and the United States and Canada 267,302 deaths from 12,414,386 cases.

Asia has reported 187,681 deaths from 11,869,395 cases, the Middle East 73,549 deaths from 3,106,525 cases, Africa 49,433 deaths from 2,059,651 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,131 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

