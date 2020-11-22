UDM deputy chairperson Mncedisi Filtane dies of Covid-19

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy national chairperson and provincial legislature member in the Eastern Cape, Mncedisi Filtane, has passed away.

Filtane was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with low oxygen levels, and died on Sunday morning.

“We have lost a gentleman and a father”, said UDM President Bantu Holomisa.

Tragedy has struck: UDM Deputy Chairperson &MPL, Mncedisi Filtane has passed away this morning due to Covid-19. We are terribly shocked by this loss as we now try to console the Filtane family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vjDSSum9ll — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 22, 2020

“We at this time extend our sympathies to his wife, children and family as we gather them in our thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Holomisa said more information would be made available soon.

Messages of condolences from political leaders have since started pouring in on social media.

Ngxee Tshawelam, may his soul rest in peace utata Filtane. Iyolisa elifa notata Filtane madoda pic.twitter.com/LAx6PgAGx2 — The Ambassador ???? (@andile_mbuqu) November 22, 2020

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said Filtane was a gentleman who was passionate about politics, articulate and unrepentant in his belief in social justice.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also extended his condolences to the UDM and the Filtane family.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu expressed shock and said Filtane was health conscious and full of life.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe said Filtane was hard working and passionate about fixing South Africa.

“But I will remember him for his sense of humour as well and that infectious laugh.”

His death comes just days after former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was buried after he died due to Covid-19 complications.

Bobani was diagnosed with Covid-19 more than three weeks ago and had been hospitalised.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by News24 Wire.

