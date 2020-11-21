Covid-19 21.11.2020 09:34 pm

More than 2,000 new Covid-cases reported in South Africa

Citizen reporter
More than 2,000 new Covid-cases reported in South Africa

Mass testing conducted at Gqeberha Clinic in Walmer, Eastern Cape in November 2020. Photo: GCIS

86 new deaths have been reported, and more than 26,000 new tests have been conducted since the last report.

As of Saturday evening, the total of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 765,409. 

2,646 new cases have been identified since Friday. 

Gauteng accounts for 30.4% of the country’s Covid-19 case, and the Eastern Cape, identified as a new hotspot, contributed 15.2%. 

86 new deaths have been reported, 58 of which took place in the Eastern Cape. 

This brings the total death toll to 20,084.

5,269,062 tests have been conducted to date, and 26,007 new tests have been conducted since the last report. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition