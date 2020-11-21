More than 2,000 new Covid-cases reported in South Africa

As of Saturday evening, the total of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 765,409.

2,646 new cases have been identified since Friday.

Gauteng accounts for 30.4% of the country’s Covid-19 case, and the Eastern Cape, identified as a new hotspot, contributed 15.2%.

86 new deaths have been reported, 58 of which took place in the Eastern Cape.

This brings the total death toll to 20,084.

5,269,062 tests have been conducted to date, and 26,007 new tests have been conducted since the last report.

— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 21, 2020

