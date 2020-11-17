Hotspot alert issued for the Garden Route

The Western Cape has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the Garden Route, due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in that area.

The spike in the area, according to Premier Alan Winde, is the main contribution to the increasing number of active cases in the province.

“Specifically, we are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou. George, which currently has 628 active cases, has the highest number of active cases in the province,” said Winde.

Over the weekend, the province saw 160 new cases in George, 145 new cases in Knysna/Bitou, 41 new cases in Mossel Bay and 7 new cases in Hessequa.

The spike in the number of cases is accompanied by an increase in hospitalisations, said Winde.

“Our hospitals still have sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases, however, we must all be taking responsibility to ensure that we are able to contain the further spread of the virus,” he added.

“The hotspot team for the Garden Route has increased surveillance, through screening and testing. We are also working closely with the municipalities, environmental health teams, and stakeholders in the region to manage and contain the spread. This includes a concerted communications campaign in the area. We are also paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including old age homes.”

Residents have been urged to curb the spread of Covid-19 by wearing their masks, avoiding gatherings, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.

“If you feel sick, stay at home. If you are experiencing symptoms, call the hotline on 080 928 4102 for directions and next steps. We will only be able to bring this situation under control if everyone takes responsibility now.”

