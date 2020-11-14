 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – experts

Covid-19 3 hours ago

German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer this week announced their vaccine outperformed expectations in phase three trials and proved to be 90% effective.

Brian Sokutu
14 Nov 2020
04:56:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – experts

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review. Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP/File/Handout

So near and yet so far, is how a local scientist yesterday described how South Africa has progressed in its aim of having a Covid-19 vaccine – likely to be available in most countries middle next year. German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer this week announced their vaccine outperformed expectations in phase three trials and proved to be 90% effective. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced Johnson & Johnson had entered into a preliminary agreement with a local pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare to manufacture and package its candidate vaccine. “The most important part of access to the vaccine...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.