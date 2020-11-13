Covid-19 claims lives of 252 cops in 3 months – Cele

Between July and September 2020, Covid-19 claimed the lives of 252 police officers, revealed Police Minister Bheki Cele during the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics in Pretoria on Friday.

“We honour the 252 men and women in blue who have lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. We also pass our condolences to all the officers who were killed on and off duty in the last three months,” he said.

Cele applauded officers who continue to serve the people of the country with honour and diligence.

“Even throughout the pandemic, you have gone out there to fulfill your constitutional mandate as custodians of the law. Criminals are targeting some of our best members who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the country.

“I believe there is a war against our officers, and we must be ready for the fight.

“But this form of attack of the state should not deter us as the SAPS. As the country goes into the festive season, I am again making a call to all members of the SAPS to continue flushing out criminality. Go out there and tighten the grip on crime, especially crime committed against women and children,” Cele said.

Cele called on the citizens to work together with the police to ensure that people are, and, feel safe.

