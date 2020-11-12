Covid-19 update: 2,338 new cases bring SA’s total to 744,732

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 744,732, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

65 more deaths have been reported today: 37 from Eastern Cape, 18 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 20,076.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Markets sink again –

After a rally on vaccine hopes and Joe Biden’s election, Europe and Asia markets sink as investors fret that surging global infection and death rates could damage economic recovery.

– Oil drop –

The International Energy Agency cuts its 2020 global oil demand forecast, citing a resurgence of the pandemic. It expects full-year 2020 global oil demand to come in at 91.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) — down by 8.8 mbpd compared with the drop of 8.4 mbpd given in last month’s regular report.

– Emirates loss –

Dubai-based Emirates airline posts its first loss in more than three decades, saying it has been badly hit by the lockdown that has brought air transport to “a literal standstill”.

More than 1.2 million deaths –

The virus has claimed at least 1,285,160 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

More than 52,151,589 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 241,808 deaths, followed by Brazil with 163,373, India with 128,121, Mexico with 96,430 and the United Kingdom with 50,365 deaths.

– German curve flattening? –

Germany is seeing tentative signs that a surge in new cases may be easing, the head of the country’s disease control agency says.

The key reproduction figure has fallen below 1 to 0.89, meaning that 100 people are infecting 89 others — a sign that the new infections are falling.

– One more at the White House –

In the latest case among Donald Trump’s administration, CNN and the New York Times report that political director Brian Jack received a positive diagnosis over the weekend, after he attended a November 3 election day event at the White House.

Another advisor also tested positive, according to the New York Times, but was not identified nor was it stated if the person attended election night events at the president’s residence.

– Argentina president –

The Argentine government announces President Alberto Fernandez is self-isolating despite testing negative after coming into contact with a confirmed case.

– Vikings keep fans out –

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings say they will not bring fans back to their stadium this year as cases rise in the United States.

Push for access –

Organisers of the French Paris Peace Forum say several countries and foundations are set to pledge more than $500 million for a global pool aimed at ensuring equitable access to coronavirus tests, treatment and vaccines for all nations.

– Silent support –

A top official says fans at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year may be asked not to cheer to avoid the risk of spreading the virus following a test event where mask-wearing spectators, urged not to shout or cheer, confined themselves to polite applause and murmurs of approval.

– No Cambodia lockdown –

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says his country will not go into lockdown, despite growing concerns after senior officials tested positive following a meeting with Hungary’s foreign minister.

As a precaution, the government has closed entertainment venues such as karaoke bars, nightclubs, cinemas and museums nationwide.

