Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Mabuyane took the test for Covid-19 after experiencing flu symptoms, his office said, adding that upon receiving his positive results, the premier informed his family members, his office staff and others he had recently interacted with.

His office said Mabuyane further encouraged people he met in the last seven days, who were experiencing flu symptoms, to test for virus.

“Premier Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office, members of the executive council, the leadership of the local, national government and other stakeholders,” his office said.

The Eastern Cape government wished Mabuyane a speedy recovery and pledged to support him throughout the process.

“All the events and programmes that the premier was going to visit and to attend have been postponed for now.”

In his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Eastern Cape was showing signs of a resurgence in the rise of Covid-19 infections.

“In the last week, the number of new cases in the province was 50% higher than the week before.

“And the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days.

“These increases are being driven by massive spikes in the Nelson Mandela Metro and the Sarah Baartman district in particular,” Ramaphosa said.

Hospital admissions in the province have been increasing in the last month, the president said.

“The evidence suggests that the increases in the Eastern Cape could have been triggered by outbreaks in institutions of higher learning such as universities, schools and attendance by people at large gatherings,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said in response to the increasing rate of infections in the province, a resurgence plan would be implemented, which includes interventions such as deploying primary healthcare outreach teams to intensify contact tracing, daily community mobilisation, ensuring the readiness of health facilities, and preparing to respond to possible clusters outbreaks.

“We will be working closely with the provincial government, municipalities and other institutions in the Eastern Cape in the coming days and weeks to ensure that this surge is contained and managed.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

