Covid-19 11.11.2020 10:30 pm

Covid-19 update: SA breaches the 20,000 death mark, cases at 742,394

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: SA breaches the 20,000 death mark, cases at 742,394

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

From 25 to 29 November, the nation will embark on five days of mourning for the victims of Covid-19.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 742,394, with 2,140 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also breached the 20,000 case mark, with 60 new deaths reported today: 24 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Mpumalanga, 2 from North West, 6 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

The total number of deaths is 20,011.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Source: Health department

From 25 to 29 November, the nation will embark on five days of mourning for the victims of Covid-19.

“We will let the national flag fly at half-mast throughout the country from 6am to 6pm from Wednesday 25 November to Sunday 29 November,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

As the festive season approaches, the president has cautioned against ignoring Covid-19 health regulations and guidelines.

He encouraged South Africans to avoid large gatherings, to wear masks, to maintain social distance and to ensure proper hygiene is maintained.

“Wearing masks is better than a hard lockdown or getting infected with Covid-19,” he said.

Read more: Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition