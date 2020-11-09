Covid-19 9.11.2020 05:57 pm

NMB lifeguards in quarantine, isolation after some test positive

News24 Wire
NMB lifeguards in quarantine, isolation after some test positive

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The outbreak of the virus among lifeguards forced the Port Elizabeth-based municipality to close all its beaches on Saturday as lifeguards went into quarantine and isolation in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality have no lifeguards after some of the search-and-rescue workers tested positive for Covid-19.

“We advise residents who decide to swim to do so with caution. The City is exploring options to restore normality under the current circumstances. Again, residents must be aware that there are no lifeguards on duty for now,” said NMB spokesperson Mamela Ndamase.

The outbreak of the virus among lifeguards forced the Port Elizabeth-based municipality to close all its beaches on Saturday as lifeguards went into quarantine and isolation in line with Covid-19 regulations.

However, on Sunday, NMB announced that the decision to close the beaches had been reconsidered.

Ndamase said: “The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reviewed the decision of closure of the beaches for swimming and the risk associated with it following the Covid-19 positive cases within our lifeguard staff complement. The City has cautiously decided to reopen the beaches for swimming.”

Ndamase added that: “It is important to note that swimming remains a risk as there will be no lifeguards on duty due to the Covid-19 positive cases within the lifeguard staff complement.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SA’s best and worst banks

Environment More than 3000 animals euthanised after alleged neglect

Crime Two more suspects nabbed in connection to Florida CIT heist

Covid-19 Ramaphosa urges country to remain cautious to protect economic ‘green shoots’

World As Trump refuses to concede, Biden begins transition to White House


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition