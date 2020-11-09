NMB lifeguards in quarantine, isolation after some test positive

Beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality have no lifeguards after some of the search-and-rescue workers tested positive for Covid-19.

“We advise residents who decide to swim to do so with caution. The City is exploring options to restore normality under the current circumstances. Again, residents must be aware that there are no lifeguards on duty for now,” said NMB spokesperson Mamela Ndamase.

The outbreak of the virus among lifeguards forced the Port Elizabeth-based municipality to close all its beaches on Saturday as lifeguards went into quarantine and isolation in line with Covid-19 regulations.

However, on Sunday, NMB announced that the decision to close the beaches had been reconsidered.

Ndamase said: “The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reviewed the decision of closure of the beaches for swimming and the risk associated with it following the Covid-19 positive cases within our lifeguard staff complement. The City has cautiously decided to reopen the beaches for swimming.”

Ndamase added that: “It is important to note that swimming remains a risk as there will be no lifeguards on duty due to the Covid-19 positive cases within the lifeguard staff complement.”

