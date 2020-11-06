Covid-19 update: 1,761 new cases bring SA’s total to 734,175

As of Friday, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 734,175, with 1,761 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

72 deaths have also been reported today: 25 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Gauteng, 9 from the Free State, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Limpopo, 3 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 19,749. Of the 72 deaths reported today, 7 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the health department.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,235,148 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 48,707,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 31,945,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 8,875 new deaths and 608,869 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,226 new deaths, followed by India with 670 and Brazil with 630.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 234,944 deaths from 9,610,967 cases. At least 3,781,751 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 161,736 deaths from 5,612,319 cases, India with 124,985 deaths from 8,411,724 cases, Mexico with 93,772 deaths from 949,197 cases, and the United Kingdom with 48,120 deaths from 1,123,197 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 108 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 105, Spain 82 and Brazil 76.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 86,151 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,081 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 408,735 deaths from 11,486,896 cases, Europe 297,757 deaths from 11,921,355 infections, and the United States and Canada 245,325 deaths from 9,861,752 cases.

Asia has reported 174,945 deaths from 10,879,300 cases, the Middle East 63,207 deaths from 2,684,203 cases, Africa 44,238 deaths from 1,844,384 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,897 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.