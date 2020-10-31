Covid-19 31.10.2020 10:13 pm

Covid-19 update: As of 31 October 2020, the total number of deaths is 19 276

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The department of health says the recoveries now stand at 654182 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

As of Saturday, 31 October, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases is 725 452 and the total number of deaths is 19 276 and the total number of recoveries is 654 182.

The number of tests that have been conducted is 4822973 with 22150 new tests conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 46 Covid-19 related deaths today: 35 from Eastern Cape, 2 from the Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal and 4 from Western Cape.

“Of the 46 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 2 in Western Cape.”

The department of health has extended its condolences “to the loved ones of the departed” and thanked its healthcare workers who treated the patients.

