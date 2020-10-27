Covid-19 update: SA records 1,092 new cases and 45 deaths

As of Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases is 717, 851 with 1,092 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

Recoveries now stand at 647, 833, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

45 Covid-19 deaths were reported today: 10 from Eastern Cape, 4 from gauging, 12 from Free State, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Mpumalanga and 11 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 19, 053. Of the 45 deaths reported today, 19 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the health department.

Rumours are running rife on social media the government could initiate another hard lockdown, much like the country experienced during lockdown Level 5 as the Covid-19 infection rate increases.

However, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mlungisi Mthsali confirmed to The Citizen these rumours are pure speculation and the department has not been instructed to move to a higher or harder lockdown level.

“There have been no discussions, unless it’s still coming.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa later confirmed that an imminent move to Lockdown Level 3 was “simply not true” during a sitting of the National Council of Provinces.

However, he will be studying a new report and said the government has observed some worrying trends.

Ramaphosa said the government continues to analyse and manage the situation with the assistance of the medical advisory committee: “We are seeing some signs that are of concern to us,” he said.

Read more: Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says

Additional reporting, Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.