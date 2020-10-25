COVID19 Statistics 25 October 2020: 1 622 new cases and 24 New  Covid-19 deaths reported

As of Sunday 25 October 2020, South Africa has recorded a total number of 715 868 positive cases of Covid-19, with 1 622 new cases reported, the health department has announced.

The country has recorded 24 New Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 18 968. Of the 24 deaths reported today, 5 occurred in the past 48 hours.

Total number of recoveries now stand at 646 170.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– More than 1.1 million dead –

The virus has claimed at least 1,151,077 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

At least 42,694,798 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 224,906 deaths, followed by Brazil with 156,903, India with 118,534, Mexico with 88,743 and Britain with 44,745.

– Italy toughens measures –

Italy tightens its anti-virus curbs despite opposition from regional chiefs and street protests.

Under the new rules coming into force Monday and running until November 24, cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools must all close while restaurants and bars have to stop serving at 6:00 pm.

– Spain mulls curfews –

A cabinet meeting will be held in Spain as the country mulls a new national state of emergency that would enable it to impose curfews and other containment measures.

– Pence top aide tests positive –

US Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19, a spokesman says, the latest in a list of figures connected to Donald Trump’s administration to do so.

Marc Short is in quarantine and assisting in the contract tracing process, Pence’s spokesman Devin O’Malley says in a statement.

– Obama slams Trump on virus –

Former US president Barack Obama, appearing in Miami as part of the campaign trail to support Joe Biden, talks tough on Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself,” Obama says, referring to Trump’s hospitalisation for the virus three weeks ago.

