Covid-19 update: SA records 714 246 cases and a total of 18 944 deaths

As of Saturday, South Africa has recorded a total number of 714 246 positive cases of Covid-19, with 18 944 new cases reported since the last report, the health department has announced.

The country has recorded 53 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 18 944. Of the 53 deaths reported today,10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

Total number of recoveries now stand at 644 641.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– More than 1.1 million dead –

The virus has claimed at least 1,145,847 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.

At least 42,262,299 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 223,998 deaths, followed by Brazil with 156,471, India with 117,956, Mexico with 88,312 and Britain with 44,571.

– WHO warning –

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that “too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close to or above capacity — and we’re still only in October.”

The message is echoed by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), whose director Andrea Ammon warns of a “highly concerning epidemiological situation”.

– Germany deaths top 10,000 –

A total of 10,003 virus deaths in Germany have been recorded by federal government agency the Robert Koch Institute, while 14,714 new cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours — a daily record.

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute disease control authority, says the country is facing a “very serious” situation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel tells citizens in a weekly video podcast that “the order of the day is to reduce contacts, to meet as few people as possible”.

– New daily record cases in US –

Johns Hopkins University reports 79,963 new US cases in 24 hours, a record, although the number of daily deaths has remained broadly stable since the beginning of autumn at between 700 and 800.

– Poland president tests positive –

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive, an aide says, adding another name to the list of leaders to have been diagnosed with the virus.

Aside from the diagnosis, the 48-year-old Duda is believed to be in good general health and an aide writes on Twitter that he is “fine”.

– Naples clashes –

Hundreds of protesters in Naples throw projectiles at police and send rubbish bins on fire late Friday during a demonstration against restrictions in the southern Italian city.

A mostly young crowd marched through the streets of the regional capital and chanted as the curfew in the Campania region started at 11:00 pm, with some lighting smoke bombs.

– Grants for UK arts institutions –

The British government announces a £75 million (82 million euros, $98 million) rescue package to save 35 cultural institutions hit by the pandemic, including London’s landmark Globe Theatre and The Old Vic theatre.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.