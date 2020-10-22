Covid-19 update: 2,156 new cases bring SA’s total to 710,515

As of Thursday, South Africa has recorded a total of 710,515 positive cases of Covid-19, with 2,156 new cases identified in the last 24 hours, the health department has announced.

102 new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total to 18,843. Of the 102 deaths reported today, 20 occurred in the last 48 hours, said the department.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,133,136 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 41,304,020 cases have been registered worldwide. Of these, at least 28,294,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 6,509 new deaths and 462,751 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 990, followed by India with 702 and Brazil with 566.

The US is also the worst-affected country with 222,220 deaths from 8,338,387 cases. At least 3,323,354 people there have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 155,403 deaths from 5,298,772 cases, India with 116,616 deaths from 7,706,946 cases, Mexico with 87,415 deaths from 867,559 cases, and the United Kingdom with 44,158 deaths from 789,229 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 103 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 91, Spain 74 and Bolivia 73.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,729 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,850 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 385,650 deaths from 10,688,408 cases, Europe 256,298 deaths from 8,046,430 infections, and the United States and Canada 232,043 deaths from 8,543,944 cases.

Asia has reported 162,843 deaths from 9,947,579 cases, the Middle East 54,819 deaths from 2,367,282 cases, Africa 40,473 deaths from 1,676,712 cases, and Oceania 1,010 deaths from 33,674 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.