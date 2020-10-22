Fort Hare University campuses hit by 125 Covid-19 cases

The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape has sent a notice to its students and staff stating that a total of 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded at its campuses.

Spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said the university’s East London campus had 27 new cases – 25 students, a driver and a security guard – raising its active cases to 60.

With four fatalities and 61 recoveries, the total confirmed cases at the university now stand at 125.

“The majority of the infected students are with the faculty of law, followed by management and commerce, and a couple from health sciences.

“All are in the process of being taken to the Bhisho Hospital isolation site which the province has generously offered to us. We wish them well on their recovery journeys,” Mapukata said.

Media reports earlier this week said 30 students at the university tested positive for Covid-19.

The university said this was after groups visited a tavern on 3 October, and a week later, big groups of students attended an organised bash.

The Student Representative Council has, however, accused the Eastern Cape Department of Health and the university of being misleading about the cause of the outbreak.

