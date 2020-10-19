Covid-19 update: 1,461 new cases bring SA’s total to 705,254

As of Monday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 705, 254, with 1,461 new cases identified since the last report, the department of health has announced.

61 more deaths have also been reported: 21 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 1 from Mpumalanga, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 8 from Western Cape and 6 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,492.

“Of the 61 deaths reported today, 11 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in Gauteng, 1 in Mpumalanga and 7 in the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 629,260, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%,” said the department.

The total number of deaths in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday was 3,136 and not 3,176, clarified the health department. This means the total number of deaths nationally on Sunday was 18, 431.

Iran announces record 337 Covid-19 deaths in single day

Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the Middle East country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in mortality from the disease,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

She said the latest deaths brought to 30,712 the total number of fatalities since Iran reported its first coronavirus cases in February.

The previous record death toll for a day in Iran was 279 announced on Wednesday.

Iran said the total number of infections in the country reached 534,631 on Monday, with 4,251 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

“The current situation is the result of neglecting to comply with health protocols, reduced use of masks and dangerous social behaviour in recent weeks,” Lari said.

Deaths and infections from the virus have been on a rising trajectory in Iran and recorded several new highs since early September.

The numbers were also likely to be higher than officially reported, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi acknowledged on Wednesday, primarily due to testing and reporting protocols.

Tehran and four major cities were partially sealed off from Thursday to midday Sunday in a bid to dissuade Iranians from travelling during holidays.

Authorities in the capital ordered the closure of most public places as of October 3.

Additional reporting, AFP

