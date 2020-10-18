Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tests positive for Covid-19

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that he and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, both tested positive for the Covid-19.

In a statement, Mkhize said they started showing mild symptoms and he was feeling abnormally exhausted throughout the day. They decided to get tested on Saturday.

Describing their symptoms, the minister said his wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted.

“Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration. Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my health ministry team. We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested.

“I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus.”

Mkhize advised people to continue wearing masks, adhere to the health protocols, wash and sanitise their hands.

Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020



“As country, we’ve made significant strides in our fight against this pandemic. Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave,” he said.

He concluded that he will use this period of quarantine to rest and recharge.

This is a developing story.

