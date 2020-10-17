Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%

Covid-19 17.10.2020 09:23 pm

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,408 and the total number of recoveries is 630,436 which translate to 90%.

As of Saturday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 702 131, 1,928 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

38 more deaths have also been reported: 10 from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and one from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,408 and the total number of recoveries is 630,436 which translate to 90%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Provincial breakdown:

