Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 18,000 death mark

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 694,537 positive cases of Covid-19 cases, with 1,178 new cases identified since the last report.

The country has also recorded 165 more deaths: 31 from Eastern Cape, 28 from the Free State, 50 from KwaZulu-Natal, 31 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 5 from Northern Cape and 11 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 18,028.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Netherlands’ ‘partial lockdown’ –

The Netherlands will go into “partial lockdown” to curb a surge in cases, with all bars, cafes and restaurants closing from Wednesday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte — who is also making masks compulsory in indoor public spaces after resisting for months — admits that the lockdown “hurts, but it’s the only way. We have to be stricter.”

– Vaccine trial suspended –

Johnson & Johnson temporarily halts trials of its Covid-19 vaccine after a patient becomes sick.

The US pharmaceutical company says serious adverse events are “an expected part of any large studies.”

An independent safety committee will decide whether to continue the Phase 3 trial on up to 60,000 volunteers in the US, Latin America and South Africa.

– IMF: Damage to be felt for years –

The International Monetary Fund says the economic crisis this year will not be as grim as feared, but global GDP will still contract 4.4 percent and the damage inflicted by the pandemic will be felt for years.

Massive injections of state aid kept economies from plunging further, it adds in its latest World Economic Outlook, but the outlook is still uncertain after this “calamity”.

– Britain ‘ignored advice’ –

The British government is criticised after it emerged that it ignored scientific advice three weeks ago for tougher restrictions.

The opposition Labour party says the failure to act raises questions about a new three-tier plan to curb the virus’ spread.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said he is “not confident” the latest measures will reverse the upward trend.

– Ronaldo tests positive –

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, although the 35-year-old footballer is “asymptomatic”, says the Portuguese football federation.

– China tests millions in two days –

China says four million people have been tested in two days in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.

Beijing has ordered that all the port’s nine million inhabitants be tested within five days after three new coronavirus cases were discovered at the weekend.

– Italy bans parties –

Italy bans parties, amateur football matches and snacking at bars at night as infections there rise again to levels not seen since April.

The government is forbidding bars and restaurants from serving non-seated customers after 9:00 pm.

While the party ban does not cover homes, authorities are asking people not to invite more than six visitors.

– New EU travel map –

EU countries agree to coordinate coronavirus travel restrictions to clear up the confusing patchwork of national rules travellers face.

A new weekly map will be published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control using a traffic light-style system to indicate the level of risk.

Travellers coming from a red, orange or grey zone could be required to quarantine or take a test for Covid-19, while those coming from a green zone can move freely.

– Global death toll –

At least 1,081,902 have died of the coronavirus since it emerged in China late in 2019, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT.

Some 4,126 new deaths were recorded Monday, with India topping the mortality list with 706 deaths followed by the US (320) and Argentina (318).

The US has the highest death toll in the world at 215,089 followed by Brazil 150,689, India (109,856), Mexico (83,945) and Britain (42,875).

– Record Russian deaths –

Russia records its highest-ever daily death and infection toll with 244 new fatalities and 13,868 infections.

Despite having the fourth-highest infection tally in the world, Russia has recorded just under 23,000 fatalities — a much lower figure than other badly-hit countries.

Critics accuse it of under-reporting deaths.

