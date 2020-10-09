Western Cape govt extends Covid-19 testing criteria

The Western Cape has extended coronavirus testing criteria so that all Cape metro residents and those in rural regions who have coronavirus symptoms can get tested.

According to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, the province introduced a “risk adjusted testing strategy” in the metro region in July due to severe testing backlogs being experienced by the National Health Laboratory Service.

Effectively, it meant that only people in high-risk categories were eligible for testing at public venues.

“This was to ensure that testing was focused on those who were at the highest risk,” said Winde.

However, amid a decline in cases, the criteria have been changed so that anyone who experiences symptoms can get tested at public venues.

The new testing criteria include:

All people with coronavirus symptoms.

The testing of asymptomatic patients awaiting surgery.

Natural deaths of people who had coronavirus symptoms.

Healthcare workers who previously tested positive, but developed new symptoms (90 days after their first test).

“In September, testing was expanded further, to include pre-op patients (asymptomatic), natural deaths at home as well as symptomatic public sector essential workers, prisoners, learners and school staff and workers in workplaces,” added Winde.

He said that throughout this, laboratories coped. It was therefore decided to expand testing.

Non-metro areas were not subject to the risk-adjusted testing strategy and testing for all symptomatic people has continued throughout.

“There are no reliable tools which would help us to predict the likelihood, location or timing of a resurgence of Covid-19, and ongoing surveillance is key to helping us identify and understand emerging trends.”

Winde said expanded testing criteria would allow them to track and manage infections in the province more accurately.

