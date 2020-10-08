Covid-19 tests to be rolled out at all SA’s ports of entry

Antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 detection will be rolled out at all ports of entry in South Africa with immediate effect, the health department has announced.

In his announcement that the country was moving to Level 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa said international travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel would be allowed from 1 October. Among other stipulations, travellers would be required to present a negative test result not done more than 72 hours prior.

In consideration of the logistical complications that a point of entry PCR test poses and the additional mitigation measures in place, it was resolved by Cabinet to implement testing at points of entry using the antigen test, said the health department.

Antigen tests detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection, with results being available within 15 minutes.

The test will be conducted at a fee of about R150- R170 and will be paid by the traveller.

“The antigen test is conducted by collecting a sample from the naso-oropharyngeal area, in the same manner as a PCR test, and therefore sample collection must be done by a professional and cannot be done by an individual at home.

“It is important to be aware that the PCR test remains the gold standard, given that it has much higher sensitivity and specificity than the rapid antigen test. All travellers implored to adhere to the regulations and ensure that, where possible, they complete processing their PCR tests not more than 72 hours prior to their departure or arrival at a port of entry in South Africa. This is how we can best protect each other as we travel around the world,” said the health department.

On arrival, a traveller will be screened for symptoms and sent for testing should they not have a certified PCR test result.

However, in the event of a traveler arriving at a port of entry without a certified negative PCR test, this shall be the procedure:

If the traveler tests negative, they will be allowed entry, if negative, they will be required to quarantine at a facility designated by that particular port of entry.

Travellers who arrive without a certified PCR test and who refuse to test at the port of entry will not be permitted entry into the Republic and will be required to quarantine at a designated facility, said the department.

“Government remains committed to ensuring that South Africa does not suffer from a second wave that compels us to enforce hard lockdown conditions again. Government is embarking a commitment to a path of socio-economic recovery and growth, and it reminds the citizens and visitors that all must share in the responsibility of mitigating the effects of Covid-19.”

