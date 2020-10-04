Jessie Duarte’s brother, Igshaan Dangor, dies of Covid-19

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s brother Igshaan Dangor has died due to Covid-19 complications, the party confirmed.

The party announced the news of Dangor’s death on Sunday.

He was 72.

“Dangor went into exile in 1984 to join the ranks of the people’s army, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK),” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

Mabe said that Dangor joined the ANC and MK at a time when it was extremely dangerous to do so.

“He served our movement with selfless and relentless dedication.”

He then returned from exile in 1990 after the unbanning of the ANC and immediately joined the ANC Riverlea branch assisting in strengthening and building ANC structures throughout Gauteng.

Mabe said that after 1994, Dangor became part of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) which he served with distinction.

“Igshaan Dangor’s contribution to the liberation struggles as well as the reconstruction and development of our country will remain indelible in the memories of all freedom-loving people of South Africa,” he added.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Dangor family and mass democratic movement and the people of SA as a whole.”

“We hope they will find strength and comfort in the knowledge that the entire country shares their grief,” said Mabe.

