Covid-19 update: Recovery rate now stands at 90%

Nasrec facility manager Doctor Naidoo (left) and Human Rights Commission Provincial Manager Buang Jones at Nasrec exhibition centre, in Johannesburg, 29 July 2020, which has a 500-bed hospital. South African Human Rights Commission visited the site for inspection. The hospital has been established to help alleviate the burden of Covid-19 infections in the province. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The country has also reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths.

As of Sunday 27 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 670, 766 with 1,268 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,398.

Recoveries now stand at 603, 721 translating to a recovery rate of 90%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Covid-19 stats for Sunday, 27 September. Photo: Twitter

 

Covid-19 Stats for 27 September 2020. Photo: Twitter

 

