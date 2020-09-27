Covid-19 update: Recovery rate now stands at 90%

As of Sunday 27 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 670, 766 with 1,268 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,398.

Recoveries now stand at 603, 721 translating to a recovery rate of 90%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

