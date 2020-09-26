Covid-19 26.9.2020 09:57 pm

Covid-19 update: New daily cases reach below 1,000 mark, 64 more deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: New daily cases reach below 1,000 mark, 64 more deaths

This is one of the treatment areas where patients slept at the Covid-19 tent in a parking lot at Northdale hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp

Total number of Covid-19 related deaths now stands at 16,376.

As of Saturday 26 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 69, 498 with 969 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 64 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and 1 from the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,376.

Mkhize said: “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.£

The recovery rate now stands at 600,818 translating to 89,9%.

The total number of cases as of 26 September 2020. Photo: Twitter

 

Latest Covid-19 stats in South Africa. Photo: NICD

 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition