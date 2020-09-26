Covid-19 update: New daily cases reach below 1,000 mark, 64 more deaths

As of Saturday 26 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 69, 498 with 969 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 64 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and 1 from the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,376.

Mkhize said: “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.£

The recovery rate now stands at 600,818 translating to 89,9%.

